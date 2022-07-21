Upside Down Day

Extras
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Latin American chef Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques.
Chef Guiseppe Fanelli shares home-style Italian recipes with Sara.
