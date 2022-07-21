Sustainable Surf

Sara is passionate about seafood, but also about eating it responsibly, without depleting the vast culinary gift the ocean offers. That’s also the mission of our guest, Top Chef winner Hung Huynh. Huynh brings a favorite seafood dish with a nod to his native Vietnam – grilled shrimp and lettuce wraps, and then to pull out the stops it’s his roasted branzino – a culinary experience for fish lovers!