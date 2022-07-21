Farm to Table

Farm fresh food is a mantra for Sara and so many chefs. That’s why her tea rubbed duck salad with Roquefort and pear dressing hits every note. Then, Sara is off to California’s Napa Valley to visit chef Joey Altman, a three time James Beard award winner. They visit a winery and gather ingredients at a local farm for an al fresco meal of salmon and corn salad with pea pesto crostini.