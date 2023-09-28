Cheese Please

How do you make any dish even more delicious? Some would argue, just add cheese. To prove this point Sara’s got two recipes elevated by our favorite milk product: a French Onion Soup Burger topped with melty, gooey cheese and an equally gooey Alsatian Onion Pie with caramelized onions and melted Gruyere. Later, a visit to a dairy farm where the cows are treated like queens and a homemade ricotta.