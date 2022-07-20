© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sara's Weeknight Meals

5 Ingredient Cookout

Season 5 Episode 520 | 26m 46s

Five ingredients all cooked outside -- What's not to love about Sara’s scallop, basil and prosciutto kebabs? Since we’re barbecuing, we decided to go to the master, Hill Country Barbecue’s Elizabeth Karmel for her definitive Texas barbeque brisket. Sara cools it off with watermelon lemonade. We’ll also visit with YouTube stars, the Barbeque Pit Boys.

Aired: 09/29/15
5 Ingredient Cookout
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Hot Day, Cold Food
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Six Ingredient Meals
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Twisted Italian
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
The World in a Meatball
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Holiday Sweets
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Chinatown Vancouver
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Latin All Stars
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Latin All Stars
Latin American chef Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques.
Episode: S2 E219 | 26:46
Mi Famiglia: Italian Family Style
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Mi Famiglia: Italian Family Style
Chef Guiseppe Fanelli shares home-style Italian recipes with Sara.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
