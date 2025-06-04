© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole and The Summer of Discontent

Season 6 Episode 2 | 51m 06s

Rumpole is appalled when he hears his instructing solicitor, Mr. Bernard, present the case for the defense. Ought Rumpole to withdraw his labor? Everyone else seems to be doing it.

Aired: 11/03/91
Extras
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Watch 52:29
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Married Lady
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:29
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
Watch 50:49
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole On Trial
A visit to the dentist starts Rumpole’s day badly and soon he is on trial for contempt.
Episode: S7 E6 | 50:49
Watch 50:44
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Family Pride
A cousin invites Hilda and Rumpole to visit, but the invitation isn’t purely social.
Episode: S7 E5 | 50:44
Watch 50:42
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Reform of Joby Jonson
Two beautiful women disrupt life, both in Chambers and at Rumpole’s home.
Episode: S7 E3 | 50:42
Watch 50:42
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Eternal Triangle
Hilda chases a thief, Rumpole is poised for a success, and Phyllida is set for a new role.
Episode: S7 E4 | 50:42