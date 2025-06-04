© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole and The Sporting Life

Season 3 Episode 5 | 52m 43s

When a judge is found dead near his house, Rumpole is approached by the sister of the accused and is reluctantly persuaded into accepting the case.

Aired: 11/07/83
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Watch 52:29
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Married Lady
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:29
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
