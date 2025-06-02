Rumpole and The Age For Retirement

Extras
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Rumpole of the Bailey Season 3
Rumpole of the Bailey Season 2
Rumpole of the Bailey Season 1
Rumpole defends his client and outwits an old adversary, all while apparently dead.
When a judge is found dead, Rumpole is approached by the sister of the accused.
Rumpole helps a villain charged with a serious crime and a young barrister get her start.
Rumpole defends a respectable pair charged with blackmail and running a disorderly house.