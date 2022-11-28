© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Roosevelts

Descriptive Audio: A Strong and Active Faith (1944-1962)

Season 1 Episode 21 | 1hr 51m 33s

Frail and failing but determined to see the war through to victory, FDR wins re-election and begins planning for a peaceful postwar world, but a cerebral hemorrhage kills him at 63. After her husband’s death, Eleanor Roosevelt proves herself a shrewd politician and a skilled negotiator in her own right, as well as a champion of civil rights, civil liberties and the United Nations.

Aired: 09/19/14
Descriptive Audio: A Strong and Active Faith (1944-1962)
Funding is provided by Bank of America; CPB; Mr. Jack C. Taylor; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The NEH; Rosalind P. Walter; PBS and members of The Better Angels Society, including Jessica & John Fullerton; The Pfeil Foundation  David, Mindy, Robert & Daniel Pfeil; Joan Wellhouse Newton; Bonnie & Tom McCloskey; and The Golklin Family.
