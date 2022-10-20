© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Dubrovnik and Balkan Side Trips

Season 6 Episode 603 | 25m 03s

Nestled inside its mighty ramparts is Dubrovnik, the "Pearl of the Adriatic." From this remarkably preserved medieval fortress city, we venture into less-touristed corners of the former Yugoslavia. In Bosnia, we visit Mostar — war-torn in the 90s, but bursting with promise today. In Montenegro, we sail the fjord-like Bay of Kotor and explore its mysterious, mountainous interior.

Aired: 10/01/10
Dubrovnik and Balkan Side Trips
Why We Travel
Watch 32:45
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
Special: 32:45
Europe Awaits
Watch 1:16:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Europe Awaits
Rick Steves shares European places he'd love to visit when we can travel again post-COVID
Special: 1:16:34
Why We Travel
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Egypt’s Cairo
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Watch 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Germany’s Fascist Story
Watch 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
French Alps and Lyon
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02
Swiss Alps
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Swiss Alps
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 25:02
Austrian and Italian Alps
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Austrian and Italian Alps
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 25:02
