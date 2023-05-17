© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

POV Shorts: This Sacred Place

Season 35 Episode 506 | 25m 05s

New worlds unfold in stories of tradition and hometown pride. You Can’t Stop Spirit centers the Baby Doll Mardi Gras masking tradition: a group of self-liberated Black women who created an alternative social space where they are encouraged to be free. In Coming Home, Palestinian-American dancers use traditional Dabka to connect with their homeland.

Aired: 05/16/23 | Expires: 06/14/23
POV Shorts: This Sacred Place
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Coming Home
Watch 9:24
POV
Coming Home
Palestinian-American dancers use traditional Dabka to connect with their homeland.
Special: 9:24
Call Me Anytime, I'm Not Leaving the House
Watch 10:30
POV
Call Me Anytime, I'm Not Leaving the House
Two Ukrainian sisters separated by distance and war and a call that could be their last.
Special: 10:30
All Riders
Watch 11:39
POV
All Riders
A close look at disabled New Yorkers fighting for accessibility on the MTA.
Special: 11:39
Some Kind of Intimacy
Watch 6:06
POV
Some Kind of Intimacy
A filmmaker looks for greater meaning from the sheep living where his parents are buried.
Special: 6:06
Freedom Swimmer
Watch 14:02
POV
Freedom Swimmer
A perilous swim from China to Hong Kong parallels a new generation's quest for freedom.
Special: 14:02
Are You Down?
Watch 12:19
POV
Are You Down?
A portrait of the life and work of Jamaican New Yorker and visual artist Michael Richards.
Special: 12:19
My Duduś
Watch 8:44
POV
My Duduś
After her son leaves home, a Polish mother fills her empty nest with a baby squirrel.
Special: 8:44
Chilly and Milly
Watch 9:15
POV
Chilly and Milly
A devoted caretaker, her chronically ill husband, and the power of undying love.
Special: 9:15
You Can't Stop Spirit
Watch 15:07
POV
You Can't Stop Spirit
Black women create a space for freedom through the Baby Doll Mardi Gras masking tradition.
Special: 15:07
StoryCorps Shorts
Watch 2:50
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: What's for Dinner
George was running a Chinese restaurant in Miami when he met Angela. He was smitten.
Special: 2:50
All
  • All
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
POV Shorts
Watch 24:30
POV
POV Shorts: You Are My Sunshine
Three stories about care and connection.
Episode: S35 E505 | 24:30
POV Shorts: Happiness is £4 Million
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: Happiness is £4 Million
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
Episode: S35 E504 | 25:03
POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare
Watch 25:01
POV
POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare
Two families experience homeland violence across generations.
Episode: S35 E502 | 25:01
POV Shorts: Take the A Train
Watch 24:30
POV
POV Shorts: Take the A Train
Two stories from the heart of New York.
Episode: S35 E503 | 24:30
I Didn't See You There
Watch 1:24:16
POV
I Didn't See You There
A disabled filmmaker ruminates on the corrosive legacy of the Freak Show.
Episode: S35 E3514 | 1:24:16
Feature Films
Watch 1:22:35
POV
Let the Little Light Shine
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
Episode: S35 E3513 | 1:22:35
Midwives
Watch 1:23:12
POV
Midwives
Two women in a region beset by violent ethnic divisions run a makeshift medical clinic.
Episode: S35 E3512 | 1:23:12
POV Shorts: Shut Up and Paint
Watch 24:02
POV
POV Shorts: Shut Up and Paint
An artist’s canvas becomes an embattled space.
Episode: S35 E501 | 24:02
Arab American Heritage Month
Watch 1:21:37
POV
An Act of Worship
A counter-narrative and collective memory of the last 30 years of Muslim life in America.
Episode: S35 E3511 | 1:21:37
Accepted
Watch 1:22:56
POV
Accepted
A prep school in Louisiana that sends 100% of its grads to college is rocked by scandal.
Episode: S35 E10 | 1:22:56