POV Shorts
POV

POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare

Season 35 Episode 502 | 25m 01s

Two families experience homeland violence across generations. Two Ukrainian sisters separated by distance and war and a call that could be their last. A perilous swim from China to Hong Kong parallels a new generation's quest for freedom.

Aired: 02/12/23 | Expires: 03/12/23
POV Shorts
Extras
StoryCorps Shorts: What's for Dinner
Watch 2:50
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: What's for Dinner
George was running a Chinese restaurant in Miami when he met Angela. He was smitten.
Special: 2:50
StoryCorps Shorts: Walnut Street
Watch 3:02
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Walnut Street
As Sharon was fixing up her family home, she needed an electrician. She met Larry.
Special: 3:02
StoryCorps Shorts: Going Up
Watch 3:06
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Going Up
Paul Wilson, 93, and his daughter Marty discuss the first time he set eyes on her mother.
Special: 3:06
StoryCorps Shorts: Still the One
Watch 3:25
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Still the One
After ten years of marriage and two children, Les GrantSmith had a secret to tell.
Special: 3:25
Trailer | I Didn't See You There
Watch 1:22
POV
Trailer | I Didn't See You There
Jeremy Sicile-Kira uses painting to transcend his disability and communicate his dreams.
Preview: S35 E3514 | 1:22
The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira
Watch 7:15
POV
The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira
Jeremy Sicile-Kira uses painting to transcend his disability and communicate his dreams.
Special: 7:15
Trailer | Let the Little Light Shine
Watch 1:58
POV
Trailer | Let the Little Light Shine
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
Preview: S35 E13 | 1:58
My Duduś
Watch 8:41
POV
My Duduś
After her son leaves home, a Polish mother fills her empty nest with a baby squirrel.
Special: 8:41
Happiness is £4 Million
Watch 24:30
POV
Happiness is £4 Million
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
Special: 24:30
Midwives
Watch 1:23:12
POV
Midwives
Two women in a region beset by violent ethnic divisions run a makeshift medical clinic.
Episode: S35 E3512 | 1:23:12
POV Shorts: Take the A Train
Watch 24:30
POV
POV Shorts: Take the A Train
Two stories from the heart of New York.
Episode: S35 E503 | 24:30
I Didn't See You There
Watch 1:24:16
POV
I Didn't See You There
A disabled filmmaker ruminates on the corrosive legacy of the Freak Show.
Episode: S35 E3514 | 1:24:16
Black History Month 2023
Watch 1:22:35
POV
Let the Little Light Shine
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
Episode: S35 E13 | 1:22:35
Midwives
Watch 1:23:12
POV
Midwives
Two women in a region beset by violent ethnic divisions run a makeshift medical clinic.
Episode: S35 E3512 | 1:23:12
POV Shorts
Watch 24:02
POV
POV Shorts: Shut Up and Paint
An artist’s canvas becomes an embattled space.
Episode: S35 E501 | 24:02
An Act of Worship
Watch 1:21:37
POV
An Act of Worship
A counter-narrative and collective memory of the last 30 years of Muslim life in America.
Episode: S35 E3511 | 1:21:37
Accepted
Watch 1:22:56
POV
Accepted
A prep school in Louisiana that sends 100% of its grads to college is rocked by scandal.
Episode: S35 E10 | 1:22:56
The Last Out
Watch 1:23:15
POV
The Last Out
Three Cuban baseball players risk exile to chase their dream of playing in the US major le
Episode: S35 E9 | 1:23:15
Delikado
Watch 1:22:55
POV
Delikado
Locals on an island paradise risk death to save the Philippines’ last ecological frontier.
Episode: S35 E8 | 1:22:55
Love & Stuff
Watch 1:17:48
POV
Love & Stuff
A multigenerational love story about what it is we really need to leave our children.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:17:48