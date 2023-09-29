© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

POV

Murders That Matter

Season 36 Episode 3610 | 1hr 23m 00s

How would you handle the trauma of losing a loved one? Set in Philadelphia, Murders That Matter documents African American, Muslim mother Movita Johnson-Harrell over five years as she transforms from victim of violent trauma into a fierce advocate against gun violence in Black communities. Her relentless activism exposes the emotional and psychological toll the killings take on those left behind.

Aired: 10/01/23 | Expires: 11/30/23
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 2:37
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Mama Sug
Laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.
Special: 2:37
Watch 2:42
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Grandma's Hands
Her grandmother’s hands shaped her.
Special: 2:42
Watch 2:07
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dreamer's Gift
Dreamer sits down with his friend Paul to discuss the transformative power of a haircut.
Special: 2:07
Watch 2:50
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Family Harmony
Gilbert Zermeño shares how his musical journey began on a bad note, but ended in harmony.
Special: 2:50
Watch 3:06
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Rules of the Road
A father recalls how a driving lesson gone wrong turned into a legendary family story.
Special: 3:06
Watch 23:49
POV
POV Shorts: Under G-d
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
Episode: S36 E601 | 23:49
Watch 14:15
POV
By Way of Canarsie
An experimental series of vignettes exploring Canarsie’s unique relationship to water.
Special: 14:15
Watch 9:43
POV
Freshwater
A meditation on Detroit unveiling the fluid nature of memory in familial legacies.
Special: 9:43
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Episode: S36 E603 | 25:03
Watch 23:26
POV
POV Shorts: Water Work
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
Episode: S36 E602 | 23:26
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:56
POV
While We Watched
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
Episode: S36 E3607 | 1:22:56
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Children of the Mist
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Episode: S36 E3606 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:10:22
POV
Eat Your Catfish
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
Episode: S36 E3605 | 1:10:22
Watch 1:22:58
POV
A House Made of Splinters
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Episode: S36 E3604 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:22:16
POV
Liquor Store Dreams
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.
Episode: S36 E3603 | 1:22:16