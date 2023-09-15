Bulls and Saints

Extras
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
A meditation on Detroit unveiling the fluid nature of memory in familial legacies.
An experimental series of vignettes exploring Canarsie’s unique relationship to water.
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
A magical-realist exploration of life with chronic illness through footage and paintings.
A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.
Reverend Farrell Duncombe remembers the role models in Alabama who helped pave his way.
Debbie recounts the moment her father, a Holocaust survivor, shared his painful memories.
The busboy who held Senator Robert F. Kennedy after he was shot remembers the night.
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.
A burial site containing thousands of once enslaved Africans is discovered on St. Helena.
