PBS NewsHour

October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 284 | 56m 41s

October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/08/24 | Expires: 11/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 2:30
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli strikes
News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli bombardment
Clip: S2024 E287 | 2:30
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
Inside the whimsical world of author Sandra Boynton
Inside the whimsical world of celebrated children’s author Sandra Boynton
Clip: S2024 E287 | 6:07
Watch 5:44
PBS NewsHour
How Latino Americans are trying to close the wealth gap
How first-generation Latino Americans are trying to close the wealth gap
Clip: S2024 E287 | 5:44
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
Why hurricanes can cause deaths for years after they hit
Why hurricanes can cause thousands more deaths in the years after they hit
Clip: S2024 E287 | 5:26
Watch 3:49
PBS NewsHour
American Jews reflect on High Holy Days a year after Oct. 7
‘The grief is ongoing’: American Jews reflect on the High Holy Days a year after Oct. 7
Clip: S2024 E287 | 3:49
Watch 12:00
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic concerns about momentum
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic concerns about Harris' momentum
Clip: S2024 E286 | 12:00
Watch 9:04
PBS NewsHour
Ipswich hopes football club's success will revive community
Ipswich, England, hopes football club's success will revive local economy and community
Clip: S2024 E286 | 9:04
Watch 5:09
PBS NewsHour
Israel injures UN peacekeepers again, raising more concerns
Israel injures UN peacekeepers again, raising more concerns about its operation in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E286 | 5:09
Watch 4:05
PBS NewsHour
Harris courts Republican voters as Trump stokes crime fears
Harris courts voters from across the aisle as Trump stokes fears on crime and immigration
Clip: S2024 E286 | 4:05
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
Where Harris and Trump stand on reproductive rights
Where Harris and Trump stand on abortion access and reproductive rights
Clip: S2024 E286 | 6:25
PBS NewsHour
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E287
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E286 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E285 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E283 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E282 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E281 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
PBS NewsHour
October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E280 | 26:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E279 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E278 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E277 | 57:46