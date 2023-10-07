© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

October 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 291 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, death and destruction in the Middle East as Hamas launches a surprise attack on Israel, drawing swift retaliation. Then, why medication to treat alcoholism has been underutilized for years. Plus, the aftermath of a chemical disaster in North Carolina, and how the government decides which chemicals to regulate.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 11/06/23
Extras
Watch 6:08
PBS NewsHour
War erupts as Israel retaliates after surprise Hamas attack
War grips Israel, Gaza after surprise Hamas attack and Israeli retaliation
Clip: S2023 E291 | 6:08
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
Why medication to treat alcoholism is 'vastly underutilized'
Why prescription medication to treat alcoholism is ‘vastly underutilized’
Clip: S2023 E291 | 6:24
Watch 1:10
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Deadly earthquakes strike western Afghanistan
News Wrap: Deadly earthquakes strike villages in western Afghanistan
Clip: S2023 E291 | 1:10
Watch 8:47
PBS NewsHour
Advocates push for oversight to prevent chemical disasters
Regulatory gaps leave communities at risk of chemical disasters, advocates say
Clip: S2023 E291 | 8:47
Watch 4:01
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: UAW stops strike expansion after GM concession
News Wrap: UAW holds off expanding strike after GM makes major concession
Clip: S2023 E290 | 4:01
Watch 10:38
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Marcus on GOP's after McCarthy's ouster
Brooks and Marcus on the future of the GOP after McCarthy's ouster
Clip: S2023 E290 | 10:38
Watch 9:19
PBS NewsHour
Tourism in Maui sparks debate over community and economy
Return of tourism in West Maui sparks debate over grieving community and fragile economy
Clip: S2023 E290 | 9:19
Watch 6:50
PBS NewsHour
Nobel winner Maria Ressa on A.I dangers and defending truth
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa on defending truth and the danger of A.I. in the wrong hands
Clip: S2023 E290 | 6:50
Watch 6:52
PBS NewsHour
Nobel Peace Prize bolsters activist's call for human rights
Nobel Peace Prize for jailed Iranian activist bolsters her call for human rights
Clip: S2023 E290 | 6:52
Watch 7:40
PBS NewsHour
Immigration advocates blast Biden after border wall decision
Immigration advocates criticize Biden after move allowing border wall construction
Clip: S2023 E290 | 7:40
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E290 | 57:46
Watch 56:36
PBS NewsHour
October 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E289 | 56:36
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E288 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E287 | 57:46
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
October 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E286 | 56:42
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E285 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
September 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
September 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E284 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E283 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E282 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E281 | 57:46