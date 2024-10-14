© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

October 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 289 | 57m 46s

October 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/13/24 | Expires: 11/13/24
Watch 8:37
PBS NewsHour
Colleges reach out to overlooked students from rural areas
How colleges are reaching out to often overlooked students from rural areas
Clip: S2024 E289 | 8:37
Watch 5:34
PBS NewsHour
Nobel-winning economist on causes of global inequality
Nobel-winning economist Simon Johnson on what causes prosperity gaps between nations
Clip: S2024 E289 | 5:34
Watch 4:41
PBS NewsHour
Trump ramps up extreme rhetoric in final weeks of campaign
Trump ramps up his dangerous political rhetoric in final weeks of campaign
Clip: S2024 E289 | 4:41
Watch 4:40
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: FEMA adjusts N.C. effort following threats
News Wrap: FEMA adjusts North Carolina recovery effort following threats to personnel
Clip: S2024 E289 | 4:40
Watch 8:02
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on latest campaign strategies
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on campaign strategies with 3 weeks until Election Day
Clip: S2024 E289 | 8:02
Watch 4:33
PBS NewsHour
U.S. providing air defense to Israel amid Iran tensions
U.S. providing powerful air defense system to Israel amid tensions with Iran
Clip: S2024 E289 | 4:33
Watch 6:09
PBS NewsHour
Israeli attack outside Gaza hospital kills at least 4
Israeli attack on tent camp outside hospital in Gaza kills at least 4, injures dozens
Clip: S2024 E289 | 6:09
Watch 9:46
PBS NewsHour
Non-Spanish speaking Latinos reclaim culture after shaming
Young Latinos who don't speak Spanish are reclaiming their culture after facing shaming
Clip: S2024 E289 | 9:46
Watch 7:28
PBS NewsHour
How the Pentagon is adapting to the threat of climate change
New book ‘Threat Multiplier’ details the fight for the Pentagon to adapt to climate change
Clip: S2024 E288 | 7:28
Watch 5:41
PBS NewsHour
What’s next for Biden’s ‘Keeping Families Together’ policy?
Biden policy that protects undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens is on hold. What’s next?
Clip: S2024 E288 | 5:41
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E288 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E287 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E286 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E285 | 57:46
Watch 56:41
PBS NewsHour
October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E284 | 56:41
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E283 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E282 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E281 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
PBS NewsHour
October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E280 | 26:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E279 | 57:46