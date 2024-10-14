October 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
How colleges are reaching out to often overlooked students from rural areas
Nobel-winning economist Simon Johnson on what causes prosperity gaps between nations
Trump ramps up his dangerous political rhetoric in final weeks of campaign
News Wrap: FEMA adjusts North Carolina recovery effort following threats to personnel
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on campaign strategies with 3 weeks until Election Day
U.S. providing powerful air defense system to Israel amid tensions with Iran
Israeli attack on tent camp outside hospital in Gaza kills at least 4, injures dozens
Young Latinos who don't speak Spanish are reclaiming their culture after facing shaming
New book ‘Threat Multiplier’ details the fight for the Pentagon to adapt to climate change
Biden policy that protects undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens is on hold. What’s next?
October 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode