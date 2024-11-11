© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

November 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 317 | 57m 46s

November 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/10/24 | Expires: 12/11/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:44
PBS NewsHour
The influence Musk could have in Trump administration
A look at the influence Elon Musk could have in the incoming Trump administration
Clip: S2024 E317 | 5:44
Watch 6:08
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Crews battle New Jersey brush fires
News Wrap: Crews battle New Jersey brush fires fueled by bone-dry conditions
Clip: S2024 E317 | 6:08
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
Trump shapes administration, naming hardliner to top post
Trump begins to name appointees who could oversee his mass deportation plans
Clip: S2024 E317 | 7:26
Watch 4:42
PBS NewsHour
Republicans closer to winning control of House and Senate
Trump begins to shape administration, naming immigration hardliner and others to top posts
Clip: S2024 E317 | 4:42
Watch 6:49
PBS NewsHour
The influence Musk could have in Trump administration
Humanitarian chief Jan Egeland says Israel 'deliberately starving' people in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E317 | 6:49
Watch 7:24
PBS NewsHour
Idaho abortion law case could have nationwide implications
Legal challenge to Idaho's strict abortion law could have nationwide implications
Clip: S2024 E317 | 7:24
Watch 8:25
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Democrats are reacting
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Democrats are reacting to election losses
Clip: S2024 E317 | 8:25
Watch 5:05
PBS NewsHour
VFW finds new ways to connect younger veterans
From gaming to community projects, VFW finds new ways to connect younger veterans
Clip: S2024 E317 | 5:05
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E316 | 26:45
Watch 6:44
PBS NewsHour
What to know about ‘New Right’ economics advocated by Vance
What to know about the ‘New Right’ school of economic thought advocated by Vance
Clip: S2024 E316 | 6:44
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E316 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
November 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E315 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E314 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E313 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E312 | 57:46
Watch 56:58
PBS NewsHour
November 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E311 | 56:58
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E310 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
November 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E309 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
November 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E308 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E307 | 56:45