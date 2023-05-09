May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city as COVID-era immigration order expires
Thousands try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues Biden and Yellen over debt limit
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America after 8 killed at Texas outlet mall
Closing arguments made in sexual assault civil case against Trump
The legacy of Native Hawaiian swimmer and surfer Duke Kahanamoku
News Wrap: Police identify shooter who killed 8 at Texas outlet mall
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 29, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode