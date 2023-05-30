© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

May 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 150 | 57m 46s

May 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/29/23 | Expires: 06/29/23
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
Some schools reverse decision to remove officers from campus
School systems consider reversing decision to remove police officers from campus
Clip: S2023 E149 | 5:50
Watch 3:24
PBS NewsHour
Remembering and honoring the nation’s fallen on Memorial Day
Remembering and honoring the nation’s fallen on Memorial Day
Clip: S2023 E149 | 3:24
Watch 6:13
PBS NewsHour
Native American fashion aims to reclaim its culture
Native American fashion aims to reclaim its culture with authentic designs
Clip: S2023 E149 | 6:13
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
State-level battles brewing in America over LGBTQ+ rights
The state-level battles brewing in America over LGBTQ+ rights
Clip: S2023 E149 | 6:07
Watch 4:07
PBS NewsHour
El Paso clinics struggle to care for influx of migrants
Inside the El Paso medical clinics struggling to care for influx of migrants
Clip: S2023 E149 | 4:07
Watch 11:25
PBS NewsHour
Erdogan wins runoff to secure grip on power in Turkey
Turkish President Erdogan wins runoff to secure his grip on power
Clip: S2023 E149 | 11:25
Watch 11:32
PBS NewsHour
What's in debt agreement and potential effects on economy
What's in the debt limit agreement and its potential effects on the economy
Clip: S2023 E149 | 11:32
Watch 2:57
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa
News Wrap: Apartment building partially collapses in Davenport, Iowa
Clip: S2023 E149 | 2:57
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E149 | 57:46
Watch 2:27
PBS NewsHour
The heroic actions of Capt. Francis Brown Wai in WWII
The heroic actions of Capt. Francis Brown Wai in World War II
Clip: S2023 E148 | 2:27
