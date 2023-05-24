© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 144 | 57m 46s

May 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/23/23 | Expires: 06/23/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:28
PBS NewsHour
Uvalde still seeking accountability a year after shooting
Uvalde community still seeking accountability a year after elementary school shooting
Clip: S2023 E143 | 5:28
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Tenuous ceasefire in Sudan offers some needed relief
Tenuous ceasefire in Sudan offers some needed relief after weeks of brutal fighting
Clip: S2023 E143 | 5:46
Watch 6:08
PBS NewsHour
The potential impacts of the U.S. defaulting on its debt
Economist Mark Zandi on the potential impacts of the U.S. defaulting on its debt
Clip: S2023 E143 | 6:08
Watch 5:43
PBS NewsHour
How the U.S. national debt reached $31.4 trillion
How the U.S. national debt reached $31.4 trillion
Clip: S2023 E143 | 5:43
Watch 4:49
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Ill. finds clergy abused thousands of children
News Wrap: Illinois investigation finds clergy sexually abused thousands of children
Clip: S2023 E143 | 4:49
Watch 5:49
PBS NewsHour
Artist uses architecture of Guggenheim in new installation
Artist Sarah Sze uses architecture of Guggenheim Museum as part of her new installation
Clip: S2023 E143 | 5:49
Watch 6:40
PBS NewsHour
Black teachers counteract dropout rate among Black students
Organization mentors Black teachers to counteract dropout rate among Black students
Clip: S2023 E143 | 6:40
Watch 3:46
PBS NewsHour
The human toll of the battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine
The human toll of the battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E143 | 3:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E143 | 57:46
Watch 7:16
PBS NewsHour
Dodgers re-invite drag group to Pride Night after backlash
Los Angeles Dodgers re-invite satirical drag group to Pride Night after backlash
Clip: S2023 E143 | 7:16
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E143 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E142 | 56:44
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
May 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E141 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E140 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E139 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E138 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E137 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E135 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E134 | 26:45