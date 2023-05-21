© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

May 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 141 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we explore why getting enough sleep is crucial for our health. Then, a new rapid DNA testing tool is helping police solve old crimes, but raising privacy concerns. We also look at a growing industry that’s making memoir-writing more accessible than ever. Plus, the story of the first Asian American elected to Congress.

Aired: 05/20/23 | Expires: 06/20/23
May 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
New rapid DNA test for solving crime raises privacy concerns
Rapid DNA testing helps police solve old crimes, but raises privacy concerns
How good sleep habits affect your overall health
Not getting enough sleep? Here’s how researchers say it affects your health
Growing industry makes memoir-writing more accessible
‘Everyone has a story.’ Growing industry makes memoir-writing more accessible
News Wrap: McCarthy, Biden meeting Monday to talk debt limit
News Wrap: McCarthy, Biden to meet Monday for high-stakes debt limit talks
How D.S. Saund became the first Asian American in Congress
How Dalip Singh Saund became the first Asian American elected to Congress
Racehorse deaths draw scrutiny of industry safety practices
Alarming spate of racehorse deaths draws scrutiny of industry safety practices
The promises and potential pitfalls of AI’s use in medicine
The promises and potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence in medicine
Native communities in Louisiana fight rising sea levels
Native communities in Louisiana fight to save their land from rising seas
News Wrap: Debt ceiling looms as Biden attends G7 talks
News Wrap: Debt ceiling standoff looms as Biden attends G7 talks
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
