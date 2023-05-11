May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Alabama reporters earn Pulitzer Prize for uncovering police corruption in small town
Sri Lanka struggles to recover a year after economic and political collapse
States push for harsher school discipline practices to address student misbehavior
Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries discusses latest debt ceiling negotiations
Chicago Federal Reserve president on inflation and economic uncertainty
New York Congressman George Santos charged with fraud and money laundering
News Wrap: Officials on southern border brace for end of Title 42
Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns as Title 42 ends
Community colleges pay student expenses beyond tuition hoping to boost graduation rates
