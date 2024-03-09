© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 70 | 24m 08s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, after Trump’s commanding win on Super Tuesday, we look at the present and future of the Republican Party. Then, what the SAT going digital means for accessibility and the role of the test in college admissions. Plus, the daughter of Somali immigrants gives her Brief But Spectacular take on caring for refugees and immigrants who have survived violence.

Aired: 03/08/24 | Expires: 04/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on care for violence survivors
A Brief But Spectacular take on caring for survivors of domestic violence
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:22
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support and the party’s future
Clip: S2024 E70 | 8:48
Watch 3:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. and Jordan airdrop more food in Gaza
News Wrap: Gazans scramble for food airdropped from U.S. and Jordan
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:04
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Goodbye No. 2 pencils: What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Clip: S2024 E70 | 5:55
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E69 | 57:46
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
The art of sound design in the film ‘The Zone of Interest
The art of sound design in the Oscar-nominated film ‘The Zone of Interest’
Clip: S2024 E69 | 6:47
Watch 11:35
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s State of the Union address
Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s State of the Union and what’s next in the 2024 race
Clip: S2024 E69 | 11:35
Watch 6:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden kicks off multi-state 2024 campaign tour
News Wrap: Biden hits the road in effort to build momentum for his 2024 campaign
Clip: S2024 E69 | 6:00
Watch 7:48
PBS NewsHour
Why many Americans feel unhappy about the country’s economy
Why many Americans feel unhappy about the economy despite indicators of improvement
Clip: S2024 E69 | 7:48
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
How Hungary’s Orbán gives Trump an ‘illiberal’ roadmap
Hungary’s Orbán gives Trump an “illiberal” roadmap for American conservatives
Clip: S2024 E69 | 5:40
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E69 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E68 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E67 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E65 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E64 | 24:08
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E63 | 24:08
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E62 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E61 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E60 | 57:46