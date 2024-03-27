© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 88 | 57m 46s

March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/26/24 | Expires: 04/26/24
Watch 6:14
PBS NewsHour
Israeli holiday subdued by loss of loved ones and Gaza war
Israeli holiday celebrations subdued by loss of loved ones and war in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E88 | 6:14
Watch 8:23
PBS NewsHour
Scientists harness power of AI to battle wildfires
Scientists harness power of artificial intelligence to battle wildfires
Clip: S2024 E88 | 8:23
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
How a second Trump term could impact the LGBTQ+ community
How a second Trump presidency could impact the LGBTQ+ community
Clip: S2024 E88 | 6:41
Watch 6:05
PBS NewsHour
Truth Social stock price soars despite $49M loss
Why Truth Social's stock price soared despite company reporting $49M loss last year
Clip: S2024 E88 | 6:05
Watch 5:39
PBS NewsHour
How real estate commission changes could impact the market
How real estate commission changes could make buying and selling a home cheaper
Clip: S2024 E88 | 5:39
Watch 10:34
PBS NewsHour
Tennesseans across political spectrum unite to curb violence
Tennesseans from across the political spectrum unite to address gun violence
Clip: S2024 E88 | 10:34
Watch 2:45
PBS NewsHour
Bodies of 2 killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered
Baltimore crews recover bodies of 2 killed in bridge collapse
Clip: S2024 E88 | 2:45
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Hunter Biden asks judge to drop tax evasion case
News Wrap: Hunter Biden asks federal judge to dismiss tax evasion charges
Clip: S2024 E88 | 5:26
Watch 8:21
PBS NewsHour
War reporter Rod Nordland on his memoir and facing death
War reporter Rod Nordland on his memoir 'Waiting for the Monsoon' and facing death
Clip: S2024 E87 | 8:21
Watch 2:33
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on crying in public
A Brief But Spectacular take on crying in public
Clip: S2024 E87 | 2:33
