© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 87 | 57m 46s

March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/25/24 | Expires: 04/25/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
Watch 6:58
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on Trump's legal issues
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on the political impact of Trump's legal issues
Clip: S2024 E86 | 6:58
Watch 10:16
PBS NewsHour
Families slip into poverty after child tax credit expires
Families slip back into poverty after pandemic-era child tax credit expires
Clip: S2024 E86 | 10:16
Watch 7:48
PBS NewsHour
Fate of abortion pill mifepristone goes before Supreme Court
Future of abortion pill mifepristone will be decided by Supreme Court
Clip: S2024 E86 | 7:48
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Trump hush money trial set for April 15
Trump hush money trial set for April 15 as N.Y. court reduces fraud bond
Clip: S2024 E86 | 5:11
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 139
News Wrap: Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 139
Clip: S2024 E86 | 6:24
Watch 4:46
PBS NewsHour
Rift between U.S., Israel widens over cease-fire resolution
Rift between U.S. and Israel widens over U.N. Gaza cease-fire resolution
Clip: S2024 E86 | 4:46
Watch 10:30
PBS NewsHour
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution'
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution' and debate over how to interpret it
Clip: S2024 E86 | 10:30
Watch 6:02
PBS NewsHour
How the Israel-Hamas war has devastated education in Gaza
The devastating effect of the Israel-Hamas war on education in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E85 | 6:02
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E84 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E83 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E82 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E81 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E79 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E77 | 26:44