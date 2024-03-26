March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on the political impact of Trump's legal issues
Families slip back into poverty after pandemic-era child tax credit expires
Future of abortion pill mifepristone will be decided by Supreme Court
Trump hush money trial set for April 15 as N.Y. court reduces fraud bond
News Wrap: Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 139
Rift between U.S. and Israel widens over U.N. Gaza cease-fire resolution
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution' and debate over how to interpret it
The devastating effect of the Israel-Hamas war on education in Gaza
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode