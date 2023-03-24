March 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
March 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Why more children are being diagnosed with autism and what it means for their families
Black farmers struggle in face of structural racism and economic headwinds
Exiled Belarus opposition leader speaks out against country's crackdown on dissent
The state of COVID in the U.S. three years into pandemic
Anti-Defamation League reports dramatic rise in antisemitism in U.S.
The potential personal and political fallout of a TikTok ban
News Wrap: U.S. military says more defense spending needed to head off conflict with China
Supreme Court hears trademark case involving Jack Daniel's and dog toys
Darren Walker proposes shift in focus of giving in new book 'From Generosity to Justice'
