© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 80 | 57m 46s

March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/20/23 | Expires: 04/20/23
March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
LA schools workers strike for better wages and conditions
Watch 7:39
PBS NewsHour
LA schools workers strike for better wages and conditions
LA schools closed as workers strike for better wages and conditions
Clip: S2023 E80 | 7:39
Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to ground at mental hospital
Watch 9:08
PBS NewsHour
Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to ground at mental hospital
Irvo Otieno's mother says video shows deputies, workers 'smothered the life out of him'
Clip: S2023 E80 | 9:08
U.S., South Korea conduct military exercises
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
U.S., South Korea conduct military exercises
U.S., South Korea conduct military exercises as North Korea ramps up missile testing
Clip: S2023 E80 | 6:04
Iraqis on how U.S. invasion and aftermath changed lives
Watch 9:21
PBS NewsHour
Iraqis on how U.S. invasion and aftermath changed lives
Iraqis reflect on how U.S. invasion and aftermath changed their lives
Clip: S2023 E80 | 9:21
World Food Programme director on addressing growing hunger
Watch 6:10
PBS NewsHour
World Food Programme director on addressing growing hunger
World Food Programme director discusses how to address growing global hunger
Clip: S2023 E80 | 6:10
News Wrap: Xi, Putin discuss China's proposal for Ukraine
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Xi, Putin discuss China's proposal for Ukraine
News Wrap: Xi, Putin discuss China's peace proposal for Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E80 | 5:50
Actor Randall Park on his directorial debut 'Shortcomings'
Watch 7:51
PBS NewsHour
Actor Randall Park on his directorial debut 'Shortcomings'
Randall Park on his directorial debut and Asian American representation in Hollywood
Clip: S2023 E80 | 7:51
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E79 | 57:46
News Wrap: Somalia drought killed 43,000 people in 2022
Watch 4:16
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Somalia drought killed 43,000 people in 2022
News Wrap: Somalia drought killed an estimated 43,000 people last year
Clip: S2023 E79 | 4:16
Chinese President visits Putin amid increase in cooperation
Watch 8:13
PBS NewsHour
Chinese President visits Putin amid increase in cooperation
Chinese president visits Putin in Russia as the countries increase cooperation
Clip: S2023 E79 | 8:13
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E79 | 57:46
March 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E78 | 26:45
March 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E77 | 26:45
March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E76 | 57:46
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E75 | 57:46
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E74 | 56:44
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E73 | 57:46
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 55:56
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E72 | 55:56
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E71 | 24:08
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E70 | 24:09