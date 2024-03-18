© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 79 | 57m 46s

March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 04/17/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind a decline in U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights
U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights is declining after decades of support. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E78 | 6:41
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek, inventor of Kevlar
Clip: S2024 E78 | 5:46
Watch 3:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls Schumer’s remarks ‘inappropriate’
News Wrap: Netanyahu says Schumer’s call for new Israeli election is ‘inappropriate’
Clip: S2024 E78 | 3:02
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
How Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Investigation finds policies at Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Clip: S2024 E78 | 7:13
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Aviation expert weighs in on the safety of helicopters
Are helicopters safe? Aviation expert weighs in on factors behind notable crashes
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:04
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Conservationists track surge in sharks off Cape Cod’s coast
Conservationists track surge in great white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod
Clip: S2024 E77 | 5:56
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
Plastic industry pushed myth of recycling, new report finds
The plastic industry knowingly pushed recycling myth for decades, new report finds
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:32
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E77 | 26:44
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza as aid airdrops continue
Clip: S2024 E77 | 3:15
