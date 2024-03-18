March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights is declining after decades of support. Here’s why
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek, inventor of Kevlar
News Wrap: Netanyahu says Schumer’s call for new Israeli election is ‘inappropriate’
Investigation finds policies at Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Are helicopters safe? Aviation expert weighs in on factors behind notable crashes
Conservationists track surge in great white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod
The plastic industry knowingly pushed recycling myth for decades, new report finds
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza as aid airdrops continue
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode