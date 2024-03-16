© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 77 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we examine the safety and reliability of helicopters after a string of fatal crashes. Then, the myth of plastic recycling and how the plastics industry knew for decades that it wasn’t a viable solution. Plus, the human implications of a shark conservation success story off the coast of Cape Cod.

Aired: 03/15/24 | Expires: 04/15/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza as aid airdrops continue
Clip: S2024 E77 | 3:15
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Aviation expert weighs in on the safety of helicopters
Are helicopters safe? Aviation expert weighs in on factors behind notable crashes
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:04
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
Plastic industry pushed myth of recycling, new report finds
The plastic industry knowingly pushed recycling myth for decades, new report finds
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:32
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Conservationists track surge in sharks off Cape Cod’s coast
Conservationists track surge in great white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod
Clip: S2024 E77 | 5:56
Watch 8:58
PBS NewsHour
Mayorkas: ‘We have not given up on Congress’ to act
‘We have not given up on Congress’ to act on immigration reform, Mayorkas says
Clip: S2024 E76 | 8:58
Watch 10:53
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on third-party candidates
Brooks and Capehart on immigration action, third-party candidates
Clip: S2024 E76 | 10:53
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E76 | 57:46
Watch 5:32
PBS NewsHour
U.S. skeptical Israel can protect civilians in Rafah
U.S. skeptical that Israel can protect Gaza civilians as Rafah assault looms
Clip: S2024 E76 | 5:32
Watch 7:30
PBS NewsHour
‘To Be A Jew Today’ examines modern, multifaceted faith
‘To Be A Jew Today’ examines modern, multifaceted faith and struggle
Clip: S2024 E76 | 7:30
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
What to know about 2024’s third-party candidates so far
What you need to know about 2024’s third-party candidates so far
Clip: S2024 E76 | 7:18
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E76 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E75 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E74 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E73 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E72 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E71 | 24:09
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E70 | 24:08
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E69 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E68 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E67 | 57:46