March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Theater in rural Appalachian Virginia brings regional themes to the stage
High inflation complicates Federal Reserve's response to bank failures
EPA announces new rules to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
Australia buys American-made submarines to counter China's growing presence in Pacific
American company accused of violating sanctions, doing business with Russian arms industry
Biden pushes for more background checks, crackdown on gun dealers violating existing laws
News Wrap: Inflation shows signs of easing but prices well above where they were last year
Russian jet forces down U.S. drone conducting surveillance over Black Sea
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
