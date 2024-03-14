© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 75

March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/13/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
Gazans suffer starvation, displacement this Ramadan
Gazans struggle with starvation and displacement this Ramadan
Clip: S2024 E75 | 5:37
Watch 9:56
PBS NewsHour
Politics divide families in the run-up to the 2024 election
Political divides cut through marriages and families in the run-up to the 2024 election
Clip: S2024 E74 | 9:56
Watch 3:21
PBS NewsHour
Israel announces plan to evacuate Rafah ahead of offensive
Israel announces plan to evacuate Rafah ahead of southern offensive
Clip: S2024 E74 | 3:21
Watch 8:21
PBS NewsHour
Boeing remains under scrutiny amid quality control issues
Boeing remains under scrutiny amid quality control issues
Clip: S2024 E74 | 8:21
Watch 4:06
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Judge tosses some charges in 2020 election case
News Wrap: Judge tosses out some charges in Trump 2020 election interference case
Clip: S2024 E74 | 4:06
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
How a TikTok ban could violate 1st Amendment rights
How a TikTok ban in the U.S. could violate 1st Amendment rights
Clip: S2024 E74 | 7:50
Watch 8:21
PBS NewsHour
Trump, Biden prepare for rematch after clinching nominations
The 2024 election becomes a 2-man race as Trump and Biden prepare for a rematch
Clip: S2024 E74 | 8:21
Watch 4:27
PBS NewsHour
Unaccompanied children make dangerous trek to U.S. border
Thousands of unaccompanied children make a dangerous trek to the U.S. southern border
Clip: S2024 E74 | 4:27
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E74 | 57:46
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
How a seasoned lawyer is forging a new musical path
How a seasoned White House lawyer is forging a new musical path
Clip: S2024 E73 | 6:32
