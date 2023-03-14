March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Congress battles over conflicting priorities, but finds some bipartisan agreement
Controversial oil drilling project in Alaska approved by Biden administration
Persistent drought and overdevelopment cause record low water levels for tens of millions
How the Oscar wins for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' could change Hollywood
The risks student-athletes face amid sports betting boom
News Wrap: Winter storms bearing down on both U.S. coasts
Government takes steps to shore up confidence after collapse of two banks sparks fears
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
The life of Frances Marion, a trailblazer for women in Hollywood
