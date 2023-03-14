© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 73 | 57m 46s

March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/13/23 | Expires: 04/13/23
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 55:56
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E72 | 55:56
Congress battles over priorities, but finds some agreement
Watch 5:16
PBS NewsHour
Congress battles over priorities, but finds some agreement
Congress battles over conflicting priorities, but finds some bipartisan agreement
Clip: S2023 E72 | 5:16
Biden approves controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
Watch 4:44
PBS NewsHour
Biden approves controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
Controversial oil drilling project in Alaska approved by Biden administration
Clip: S2023 E72 | 4:44
Drought, overdevelopment cause record low water levels
Watch 8:02
PBS NewsHour
Drought, overdevelopment cause record low water levels
Persistent drought and overdevelopment cause record low water levels for tens of millions
Clip: S2023 E72 | 8:02
How 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' may change Hollywood
Watch 9:03
PBS NewsHour
How 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' may change Hollywood
How the Oscar wins for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' could change Hollywood
Clip: S2023 E72 | 9:03
The risks student-athletes face amid sports betting boom
Watch 8:46
PBS NewsHour
The risks student-athletes face amid sports betting boom
The risks student-athletes face amid sports betting boom
Clip: S2023 E72 | 8:46
News Wrap: Winter storms bearing down on both U.S. coasts
Watch 4:05
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Winter storms bearing down on both U.S. coasts
News Wrap: Winter storms bearing down on both U.S. coasts
Clip: S2023 E72 | 4:05
Government takes steps after collapse of banks sparks fears
Watch 11:30
PBS NewsHour
Government takes steps after collapse of banks sparks fears
Government takes steps to shore up confidence after collapse of two banks sparks fears
Clip: S2023 E72 | 11:30
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E71 | 24:08
The life of Frances Marion, a trailblazer for women in film
Watch 1:33
PBS NewsHour
The life of Frances Marion, a trailblazer for women in film
The life of Frances Marion, a trailblazer for women in Hollywood
Clip: S2023 E71 | 1:33
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 55:56
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E72 | 55:56
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E71 | 24:08
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E70 | 24:09
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E69 | 56:42
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:43
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E68 | 56:43
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:39
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E67 | 56:39
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E66 | 56:42
March 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E65 | 56:42
March 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E64 | 24:09
March 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E63 | 24:09