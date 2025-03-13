© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 72 | 57m 46s

March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/12/25 | Expires: 04/12/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:32
PBS NewsHour
Remembering John Feinstein
Remembering John Feinstein
Clip: S2025 E72 | 1:32
Watch 4:01
PBS NewsHour
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:01
Watch 3:54
PBS NewsHour
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says of ceasefire talks
Clip: S2025 E72 | 3:54
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
Experts analyze ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants
Experts analyze Ukraine ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants from the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:50
Watch 5:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump to rehire some fired workers
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump administration to rehire thousands fired government workers
Clip: S2025 E72 | 5:39
Watch 6:03
PBS NewsHour
Trump's EPA announces rollback of environmental protections
Trump's EPA announces aggressive rollback of environmental protections
Clip: S2025 E72 | 6:03
Watch 3:58
PBS NewsHour
Putin responds to ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Putin responds to U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Clip: S2025 E72 | 3:58
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
How Trump's deportations have affected migrants and citizens
How the Trump administration's deportation policies have affected migrants and citizens
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:26
Watch 4:29
PBS NewsHour
Democrats weigh GOP stopgap as government shutdown looms
Senate Democrats weigh GOP stopgap bill as government shutdown looms
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:29
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E71 | 57:46
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E71 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E70 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E69 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E68 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E67 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E65 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E64 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E63 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E62 | 57:46