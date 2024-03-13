March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
How a seasoned White House lawyer is forging a new musical path
Student Reporting Labs speaks with the U.S. surgeon general on youth mental health
Why TikTok's parent company could face divestment or U.S. ban of the platform
News Wrap: Biden and Trump are set to clinch nominations in latest batch of primaries
Widespread gang violence in Haiti continues bolstered by weapons trafficked from the U.S.
As concerns grow around surging violent crime, the numbers tell a different story
Biden classified documents special counsel testifies in House hearing
Migrants from all over the world make their way to Arizona’s southern border
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode