March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

‘The Achilles Trap’ offers a new look at Saddam Hussein’s relationship with the U.S.
News Wrap: U.S. Army ship en route to Mediterranean for construction of pier for Gaza
How the 2024 Oscars spotlight progress and continued struggles for women in film
The role of fetal personhood in the anti-abortion movement and legislation
News Wrap: Gazans scramble for food airdropped from U.S. and Jordan
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support and the party’s future
A Brief But Spectacular take on caring for survivors of domestic violence
Goodbye No. 2 pencils: What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address
