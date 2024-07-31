© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

July 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 214 | 57m 46s

July 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/30/24 | Expires: 08/30/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
Hong Kong bookstore begins new chapter in upstate New York
Former Hong Kong bookstore begins new chapter in upstate New York
Clip: S2024 E213 | 6:47
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
Inside the Democratic strategy to flip control of the House
Inside the Democratic campaign strategy to reclaim control of the House
Clip: S2024 E213 | 6:45
Watch 5:36
PBS NewsHour
Acting Secret Service head grilled over security failures
Acting Secret Service head grilled over failures leading to Trump assassination attempt
Clip: S2024 E213 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
Republican mayor from Ariz. explains why he endorsed Harris
Republican mayor from border state explains why he just endorsed Harris for president
Clip: S2024 E213 | 5:26
Watch 7:29
PBS NewsHour
Online safety bill sparks debate over censorship and privacy
Bill aimed at protecting children online sparks debate over censorship and privacy
Clip: S2024 E213 | 7:29
Watch 5:08
PBS NewsHour
Voters share how Harris shifted the mood of the election
As Harris campaigns in Georgia, voters share how she shifted the mood of the election
Clip: S2024 E213 | 5:08
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
NEWS WRAP
NEWS WRAP
Clip: S2024 E213 | 6:04
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
Israel targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike
Israel targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike, sparking new fears of escalation
Clip: S2024 E213 | 8:48
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E213 | 57:46
Watch 7:42
PBS NewsHour
How a 94-year-old became the breakout star of the summer
How 94-year-old June Squibb became the breakout movie star of the summer
Clip: S2024 E212 | 7:42
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E213 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E212 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E211 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E210 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E209 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E208 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E207 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E206 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E205 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
July 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E204 | 26:44