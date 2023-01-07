© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 7 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at what Republican Kevin McCarthy’s prolonged battle to get elected speaker means for his leadership of the House. Then, officials warn aid is running out as Pakistan tries to recover from last year's devastating floods. Plus, we learn about the growing trend of an alcohol-free January after the excesses of the holiday season.

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 02/06/23
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut during cease-fire
Watch 2:23
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut during cease-fire
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine during cease-fire
Clip: S2023 E7 | 2:23
Disaster aid running out for Pakistan’s flood recovery
Watch 9:05
PBS NewsHour
Disaster aid running out for Pakistan’s flood recovery
Disaster aid running out as Pakistan struggles to recover from 2022 floods
Clip: S2023 E7 | 9:05
What Speaker McCarthy’s concessions mean for the nation
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
What Speaker McCarthy’s concessions mean for the nation
What House Speaker McCarthy’s concessions to get elected mean for the nation
Clip: S2023 E7 | 6:23
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
Watch 5:12
PBS NewsHour
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
Clip: S2023 E7 | 5:12
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E6 | 57:46
Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked at Capitol, White House
Watch 3:16
PBS NewsHour
Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked at Capitol, White House
Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked with ceremonies at Capitol and White House
Clip: S2023 E6 | 3:16
Where prosecutions stand two years after Jan. 6 attack
Watch 9:28
PBS NewsHour
Where prosecutions stand two years after Jan. 6 attack
Where Jan 6. prosecutions stand two years after Capitol attack
Clip: S2023 E6 | 9:28
Hiring slows as worker shortage still presents challenges
Watch 5:24
PBS NewsHour
Hiring slows as worker shortage still presents challenges
Hiring slows in December as worker shortage still presents challenges
Clip: S2023 E6 | 5:24
Brooks and Capehart on the political chaos in the House
Watch 10:20
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on the political chaos in the House
Brooks and Capehart on the political chaos in the House
Clip: S2023 E6 | 10:20
McCarthy still short of votes, but deal chips away holdouts
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
McCarthy still short of votes, but deal chips away holdouts
McCarthy still short of votes to become speaker, but emerging deal chips away at holdouts
Clip: S2023 E6 | 6:07
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E6 | 57:46
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E5 | 57:46
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E4 | 57:46
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E3 | 57:46
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E2 | 57:46
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:45
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E368 | 26:45
December 30, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 30, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 30, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E367 | 57:46
December 29, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 29, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 29, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E366 | 57:46
December 28, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 28, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 28, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E365 | 57:46