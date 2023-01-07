January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine during cease-fire
Disaster aid running out as Pakistan struggles to recover from 2022 floods
What House Speaker McCarthy’s concessions to get elected mean for the nation
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked with ceremonies at Capitol and White House
Where Jan 6. prosecutions stand two years after Capitol attack
Hiring slows in December as worker shortage still presents challenges
Brooks and Capehart on the political chaos in the House
McCarthy still short of votes to become speaker, but emerging deal chips away at holdouts
