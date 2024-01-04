© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, the future of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs in the balance amid a combat stalemate and questions over U.S. support. New documents from House Democrats detail how Donald Trump's businesses received millions from foreign governments while he was president. Plus, Palestinians report being arrested and mistreated by Israeli forces because of their social media posts.

Aired: 01/03/24 | Expires: 02/03/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:48
PBS NewsHour
Marine tilt-rotor aircraft set for deployment despite issues
Marine tilt-rotor aircraft set for deployment despite problems
Clip: S2007 E3301 | 11:48
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
House Republicans visit border amid immigration negotiations
House Republicans visit southern border as immigration negotiations continue in Washington
Clip: S2024 E3 | 5:17
Watch 6:40
PBS NewsHour
Chicago leaders ask White House for help with migrant surge
Chicago leaders demand help from White House to deal with surge of migrants in city
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:40
Watch 4:03
PBS NewsHour
2024 brings new gun restrictions in several states
2024 brings new gun restrictions in several states
Clip: S2024 E3 | 4:03
Watch 8:37
PBS NewsHour
How GOP campaigns are courting Iowa and New Hampshire voters
How GOP campaigns are courting Iowa and New Hampshire voters in the final weeks
Clip: S2024 E3 | 8:37
Watch 3:11
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the future of the internet
A Brief But Spectacular take on the future of the internet
Clip: S2024 E3 | 3:11
Watch 10:28
PBS NewsHour
Citizen investigators help FBI track down Jan. 6 rioters
How citizen investigators are helping the FBI track down Jan. 6 rioters
Clip: S2024 E3 | 10:28
Watch 9:59
PBS NewsHour
Killing of Hamas leader deepens concerns of war spreading
Assassination of Hamas leader in Lebanon deepens concerns of broader regional conflict
Clip: S2024 E3 | 9:59
Watch 4:42
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Bombings in Iran kill at least 95
News Wrap: Bombings in Iran kill at least 95 at ceremony honoring general killed in 2020
Clip: S2024 E3 | 4:42
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E3 | 57:46
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
PBS NewsHour
July 18, 2007 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 18, 2007 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2007 E3301
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E3 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E2 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E1 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
December 31, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 31, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E376 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E375 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E374 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E373 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E372 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E371 | 57:46