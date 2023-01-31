© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 31 | 57m 46s

January 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/30/23 | Expires: 03/02/23
January 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Sixth police officer suspended following Tyre Nichols death
Watch 7:20
PBS NewsHour
Sixth police officer suspended following Tyre Nichols death
6th Memphis officer suspended amid calls for more accountability following Nichols death
Clip: S2023 E30 | 7:20
A Brief But Spectacular take on rethinking ambition
Watch 3:03
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on rethinking ambition
Rainesford Stauffer’s Brief But Spectacular take on rethinking ambition
Clip: S2023 E30 | 3:03
New book examines political influence and legacy of boomers
Watch 7:46
PBS NewsHour
New book examines political influence and legacy of boomers
New book 'The Aftermath' examines the political influence and legacy of the baby boomers
Clip: S2023 E30 | 7:46
Blinken urges Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm
Watch 5:16
PBS NewsHour
Blinken urges Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm
Blinken urges Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm amid a spike in violence
Clip: S2023 E30 | 5:16
Will the evangelical community support Trump's campaign?
Watch 7:16
PBS NewsHour
Will the evangelical community support Trump's campaign?
Will the evangelical community support Trump's 2024 campaign?
Clip: S2023 E30 | 7:16
How videos of police brutality traumatize many Americans
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
How videos of police brutality traumatize many Americans
How videos of police brutality traumatize many Americans
Clip: S2023 E30 | 6:46
What's causing the price of eggs to skyrocket nationwide
Watch 6:38
PBS NewsHour
What's causing the price of eggs to skyrocket nationwide
What's causing the price of eggs to skyrocket nationwide
Clip: S2023 E30 | 6:38
Biden highlights infrastructure spending in Baltimore
Watch 3:54
PBS NewsHour
Biden highlights infrastructure spending in Baltimore
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at century-old train tunnel due for replacement
Clip: S2023 E30 | 3:54
News Wrap: At least 59 killed in bombing at Pakistan mosque
Watch 4:57
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: At least 59 killed in bombing at Pakistan mosque
News Wrap: At least 59 killed in bombing at Pakistan mosque
Clip: S2023 E30 | 4:57
January 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:48
PBS NewsHour
January 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E30 | 56:48
