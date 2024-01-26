January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Border standoff between Texas, feds intensifies as governor defies Supreme Court ruling
What happened in court when Trump took the stand in federal defamation case
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to prison for contempt of Congress
Possible deal on Ukraine aid, immigration reform at risk of collapsing
Mexico's foreign secretary discusses what her country is doing to ease border crisis
Study estimates 64,000 pregnancies from rape in states that enacted abortion bans post-Roe
How demand for lithium batteries could drain America's water resources
Ohio becomes latest state to restrict gender-affirming care for minors
How SaulPaul is using his music to inspire and empower young people
