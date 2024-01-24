© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 25 | 57m 46s

January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/23/24 | Expires: 02/23/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 26:35
PBS NewsHour
New Hampshire Primary - PBS News Special Report
New Hampshire Primary - PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:35
Watch 6:37
PBS NewsHour
What is considered genocide, and who gets to decide?
What is genocide's legal definition and role in public and political rhetoric?
Clip: S2024 | 6:37
Watch 7:34
PBS NewsHour
'Madness' details racism of Crownsville mental hospital
New book 'Madness' documents the racism of a Jim Crow-era mental health facility
Clip: S2024 E25 | 7:34
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
Alcohol-related deaths surge in Colorado
Alcohol-related deaths surge in Colorado with a higher mortality rate than opioids
Clip: S2024 E25 | 5:27
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
Oscar nominations spark controversy with Barbie snubs
Oscar nominations spark controversy with snubs of Barbie's Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig
Clip: S2024 E25 | 5:14
Watch 5:25
PBS NewsHour
Haley sets sights on S.C. in uphill climb against Trump
Nikki Haley sets sights on South Carolina in uphill climb against Trump
Clip: S2024 E25 | 5:25
Watch 11:44
PBS NewsHour
Experts discuss threat posed by Iran, fears of regional war
Experts weigh in on threat posed by Iran and line U.S. is walking to avoid regional war
Clip: S2024 E25 | 11:44
Watch 4:04
PBS NewsHour
Video shows shooting of apparently unarmed man in Gaza
Video shows apparently unarmed Palestinian with hands up shot dead in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E25 | 4:04
Watch 4:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia claims Ukraine downed plane carrying POWs
News Wrap: Russia claims Ukraine shot down plane transporting POWs
Clip: S2024 E25 | 4:51
Watch 8:12
PBS NewsHour
Democratic, GOP strategists break down Biden-Trump rematch
Democratic and Republican strategists break down likely Biden-Trump rematch
Clip: S2024 E25 | 8:12
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E22 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
THE NEWS / ISRAEL – HAMAS
THE NEWS / ISRAEL – HAMAS
Episode: S2024 E23
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E19 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E17 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E16 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E15 | 57:46