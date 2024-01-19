© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 19 | 57m 46s

January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/18/24 | Expires: 02/18/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity.
Watch 4:48
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Netanyahu opposes Palestinian statehood after war
News Wrap: Netanyahu tells U.S. he opposes Palestinian statehood after Gaza war
Clip: S2024 E18 | 4:48
Watch 4:21
PBS NewsHour
What's in the bill to expand the child tax credit
What's in the bill to expand the child tax credit and how it can help struggling families
Clip: S2024 E18 | 4:21
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
Congress passes temporary funding bill to avert shutdown
Congress sends Biden temporary funding bill to avert government shutdown
Clip: S2024 E18 | 5:40
Watch 6:31
PBS NewsHour
DOJ issues review of police response to Uvalde shooting
DOJ issues scathing review of failed police response to Uvalde school shooting
Clip: S2024 E18 | 6:31
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
Michele Norris discusses new book 'Our Hidden Conversations'
Michele Norris discusses her new book on how Americans see race and identity
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:50
Watch 9:10
PBS NewsHour
American doctor describes dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza
American doctor who worked in Gaza describes dire humanitarian crisis civilians there face
Clip: S2024 E18 | 9:10
Watch 7:16
PBS NewsHour
Health advocates press White House to ban menthol cigarettes
How menthol cigarettes have disproportionately affected Black Americans
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:16
Watch 6:30
PBS NewsHour
Tourism industry responding to women drawn to solo travel
Why women are drawn to solo travel and how the tourism industry is responding
Clip: S2024 E18 | 6:30
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:46
Watch 8:13
PBS NewsHour
Growing number of men say they are in a friendship recession
Why a growing number of American men say they are in a 'friendship recession'
Clip: S2024 E17 | 8:13
