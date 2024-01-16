January 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Iowa Caucuses - PBS News Special Report
Rep. Cuellar on border dispute between Texas, federal officials after migrant deaths
How a $100M donation is a game-changer for HBCUs
New book 'Eve' dispels myths about human evolution and details female body's role
Iranian-backed groups raise threat of drawing U.S. into a wider Middle East conflict
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Iowa and the start of the Republican nominating process
News Wrap: Hamas releases video purportedly showing bodies of 2 Israeli hostages
Arctic blast grips much of U.S. bringing brutal temperatures and dangerous wind chills
Iowans face freezing temperatures to caucus in 1st contest of 2024 campaign
January 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode