PBS NewsHour

January 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 15 | 26m 45s

January 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/14/23 | Expires: 02/14/23
January 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: 30 killed in Russian strike on Dnipro apartment
Watch 3:08
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: 30 killed in Russian strike on Dnipro apartment
News Wrap: 30 killed in Russian strike on Dnipro apartment
Clip: S2023 E15 | 3:08
A Brief But Spectacular take on suicide prevention research
Watch 3:24
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on suicide prevention research
A Brief But Spectacular take on cross-cultural suicide prevention research
Clip: S2023 E15 | 3:24
Researchers seek link between air pollution, brain disease
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
Researchers seek link between air pollution, brain disease
Researchers look for link between air pollution and brain disease
Clip: S2023 E15 | 5:17
Martin Luther King III reflects on Dr. King’s legacy
Watch 5:59
PBS NewsHour
Martin Luther King III reflects on Dr. King’s legacy
Martin Luther King III reflects on Dr. King’s legacy in divided times
Clip: S2023 E15 | 5:59
What you need to know about interest-free payment plans
Watch 5:00
PBS NewsHour
What you need to know about interest-free payment plans
What you need to know about interest-free payment plans
Clip: S2023 E15 | 5:00
The connection between cold weather and catching a cold
Watch 5:01
PBS NewsHour
The connection between cold weather and catching a cold
The connection between cold weather and catching a cold
Clip: S2023 E14 | 5:01
January 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E14 | 26:44
How the video game ‘Stray’ is helping rescue real-life cats
Watch 4:05
PBS NewsHour
How the video game ‘Stray’ is helping rescue real-life cats
How the video game ‘Stray’ is helping rescue real-life cats
Clip: S2023 E14 | 4:05
News Wrap: More rain forecast in already-flooded California
Watch 2:43
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: More rain forecast in already-flooded California
News Wrap: More rain forecast in already-flooded California
Clip: S2023 E14 | 2:43
Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices
Watch 4:54
PBS NewsHour
Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices
Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices
Clip: S2023 E14 | 4:54
