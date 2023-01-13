© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 13 | 57m 46s

January 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/12/23 | Expires: 02/12/23
January 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E12 | 57:46
Calls for reform have not reduced number of police killings
Watch 9:48
PBS NewsHour
Calls for reform have not reduced number of police killings
Why calls for reform have not reduced the number of people killed by police
Clip: S2023 E12 | 9:48
Writer's wife fights vaccine misinformation after his death
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
Writer's wife fights vaccine misinformation after his death
Grant Wahl's wife fights vaccine misinformation in the wake of her husband's death
Clip: S2023 E12 | 8:16
News Wrap: Air travel back to normal day after FAA outage
Watch 3:28
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Air travel back to normal day after FAA outage
News Wrap: Air travel back to normal day after FAA outage
Clip: S2023 E12 | 3:28
Iranians protesting regime refuse to back down
Watch 7:45
PBS NewsHour
Iranians protesting regime refuse to back down
Iranians protesting regime refuse to back down despite threats of arrest and execution
Clip: S2023 E12 | 7:45
More Republicans call for Rep. George Santos to resign
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
More Republicans call for Rep. George Santos to resign
More Republicans call for scandal-plagued Congressman George Santos to resign
Clip: S2023 E12 | 6:25
Native American composer discusses his experimental process
Watch 6:19
PBS NewsHour
Native American composer discusses his experimental process
First Native American composer to win Pulitzer Prize on his experimental process
Clip: S2023 E12 | 6:19
Rising prices push many Americans into credit card debt
Watch 4:47
PBS NewsHour
Rising prices push many Americans into credit card debt
Rising prices push many Americans further into credit card debt
Clip: S2023 E12 | 4:47
Special counsel appointed to investigate Biden documents
Watch 4:55
PBS NewsHour
Special counsel appointed to investigate Biden documents
Special counsel appointed to investigate documents found at Biden's home and former office
Clip: S2023 E12 | 4:55
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E11 | 56:44
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E12 | 57:46
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E11 | 56:44
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:46
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E9 | 57:46
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:45
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E7 | 26:44
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E6 | 57:46
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E5 | 57:46
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E4 | 57:46
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E3 | 57:46