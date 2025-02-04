February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Senate committees clear path for confirmations of Gabbard and RFK Jr.
China responds to Trump with retaliatory tariffs and Google antitrust probe
News Wrap: Around 10 people killed in mass shooting at education center in Sweden
The history and legacy of birthright citizenship in the U.S.
GOP Sen. Johnson says Musk's dismantling of USAID is 'just the tip of the iceberg'
Nir Oz begins long process of rebuilding from Oct. 7 attacks
ACLU sues Trump administration over trans youth health care restrictions
‘Netanyahu was an impediment’ to getting uncle released sooner, niece of hostage says
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political response to Trump's tariff threats
Economist breaks down how Trump's tariff threats could affect consumers
