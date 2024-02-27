February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Trials show asthma drug helps reduce allergic reactions to certain foods
Israel plans for invasion of Rafah as cease-fire and hostage negotiations continue
Researchers use AI to decipher ancient scroll buried in ash by Vesuvius eruption
Supreme Court hears cases involving free speech rights on social media
News Wrap: Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
Muslim, Arab American voters hope to send Biden message about handling of war in Gaza
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on political benefits and drawbacks of Biden's Israel support
Afghan activist's memoir details her inspirational fight to educate women
February 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Trump moves closer to GOP nomination with win in South Carolina
