PBS NewsHour

February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 57 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, in his first Cabinet meeting of this administration, President Trump previews further slashes to the federal workforce. As the House passes a major budget plan with large cuts to taxes and spending, we speak with the House Budget Committee chairman. Plus, the Trump administration deports migrants to a Latin America stopover regardless of their country of origin.

Aired: 02/25/25 | Expires: 03/28/25
Extras
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Advocacy groups respond to Trump's ban on refugees
How advocacy groups are responding to a court blocking Trump's ban on refugees
Clip: S2025 E57 | 5:54
Watch 5:25
PBS NewsHour
U.S. deporting migrants to Central American stopovers
U.S. deporting migrants to Central American stopovers regardless of country of origin
Clip: S2025 E57 | 5:25
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
Black men's fashion in the spotlight at upcoming Met Gala
Cultural impact of Black men's fashion in the spotlight at upcoming Met Gala
Clip: S2025 E57 | 7:21
Watch 8:44
PBS NewsHour
Panama official on his country's role in U.S. deportations
Panama government official describes his country's role in Trump's immigration crackdown
Clip: S2025 E57 | 8:44
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
A look at the errors on DOGE's 'wall of receipts'
A look at the misleading and incorrect claims on DOGE's 'wall of receipts'
Clip: S2025 E57 | 5:50
Watch 6:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Child dies from measles amid West Texas outbreak
News Wrap: Child dies from measles amid West Texas outbreak
Clip: S2025 E57 | 6:00
Watch 8:36
PBS NewsHour
Arrington defends plan that slashes spending, cuts taxes
'A lot of bloat': Rep. Arrington defends GOP budget plan that slashes spending, cuts taxes
Clip: S2025 E57 | 8:36
Watch 3:58
PBS NewsHour
Trump and Musk preview more cuts to federal workforce
Trump and Musk preview more cuts to federal workforce in first Cabinet meeting
Clip: S2025 E57 | 3:58
Watch 10:03
PBS NewsHour
How education cuts could impact students with disabilities
How Department of Education cuts could hurt resources for students with disabilities
Clip: S2025 E56 | 10:03
Watch 9:55
PBS NewsHour
Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore on their long stay in space
Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on their longer than expected stay in space
Clip: S2025 E56 | 9:55
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E56 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E55 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E54 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E53 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E52 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E51 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E50 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E49 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:45