© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 53 | 26m 44s

February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/21/25 | Expires: 03/24/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:52
PBS NewsHour
The Project 2025 policies Trump is already implementing
The Project 2025 policies the Trump administration is already implementing
Clip: S2025 E53 | 6:52
Watch 5:34
PBS NewsHour
The potential consequences of Trump’s Pentagon shakeup
The potential consequences of Trump’s unprecedented Pentagon shakeup
Clip: S2025 E53 | 5:34
Watch 4:10
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump touts administration’s achievements at CPAC
News Wrap: Trump touts his administration’s achievements at CPAC
Clip: S2025 E53 | 4:10
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
Psychologist discusses how generational trauma affects Black women
The effect of generational trauma on Black women
Clip: S2025 E53 | 6:41
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E52 | 56:45
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
German election dominated by concerns about immigration
German voters head to polls Sunday in election dominated by immigration concerns
Clip: S2025 E52 | 7:50
Watch 11:09
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Republicans facing backlash over cuts
Brooks and Capehart on Republicans facing backlash over federal cuts
Clip: S2025 E52 | 11:09
Watch 6:11
PBS NewsHour
Exhibit showcases struggles and triumphs of Black travel
Green Book exhibit showcases history, struggles and triumphs of Black travel in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E52 | 6:11
Watch 7:43
PBS NewsHour
Syrian minorities concerned new leaders won't protect them
Syria's minority sects concerned new government won't protect them
Clip: S2025 E52 | 7:43
Watch 4:21
PBS NewsHour
Ex-ranger on how Trump's firings affect national parks
Ex-ranger on how Trump's mass government firings are affecting the National Park Service
Clip: S2025 E52 | 4:21
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E52 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E51 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E50 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E49 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E43 | 57:46